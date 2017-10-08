Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 2

Local

Outdoor burning will be legalized in Gwinnett County

According to Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gwinnett County’s burn ban will resume on Oct. 1. Gwinnett County residents will be able to burn their vegetation on their property this fall as temperatures decrease. Open burning in Metro Atlanta was not allowed from May 1 through Sept. 30 to comply with air quality regulations from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division. A permit must apply if Gwinnett County residents want to set “land clearing pit fires” or bonfires, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services.

National

Secretary Tom Price resigns over scandal

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned on Sept. 29 after an economic scandal over misuse of taxpayer funds for travel. According to U.S. News the firing came a day after President Donald Trump was set to make a decision on Price’s position. “The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017,” the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Global

U.S President rants about Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz

As reported by GlobalNews, Trump went on Twitter to complain about the disaster response in Puerto Rico and their mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. The tweet from Trump stated, “such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.” He later posted, “they want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

