Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 15

LOCAL

Brian Kemp sued for voter discrimination

An Associated Press investigation found that Georgia has 53,000 voter applicants in limbo, 70 percent of whom are African-American. Civil rights groups sued Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor who also oversees elections in the state. The filing alleges that Georgia’s “exact match” protocol, which requires information on voter registration applications to precisely match information on file with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles or the Social Security Administration, suppresses minority votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act, the 14th Amendment and the 1993 Voter Registration Act.

NATIONAL

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida coast

CNN reported that Hurricane Michael’s death toll rose to 17 on Friday, Oct. 12, including eight in Florida and five in Virginia. The Category 4 hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle for the first time in history. Michael crashed onto Florida’s coast Wednesday with 155 mph windsâ€”strong enough to demolish houses. At least 1.15 million customers in seven states are without power, including 383,000 in Virginia, 365,000 in North Carolina and 301,613 in Florida.

INTERNATIONAL

Uganda mudslides and floods kill dozens

CNN reported that at least 34 people were killed after mudslides and floods engulfed homes in eastern Uganda. Dozens of people are feared missing and remain unaccounted for after heavy rains triggered mudslides, which washed mountain slopes into houses on Thursday in at least six villages in Bududa district, located on the border with Kenya. Search and rescue teams are doing their best to rescue people from the debris.