Weekly News Briefs: May 8

Local

Campus carry gun law changes proposed by proponents and critics

Despite its recent passage, the campus carry law is facing proposed changes by critics and supporters alike, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Those in support are looking for an extension of the rights and permissions outlined in the bill, with some hoping that changes will be made to allow faculty to carry permitted weapons into their offices. On the other hand, those in opposition are hoping for increased regulatory policies such as signage on campuses explaining where people can carry firearms and training for permit holders.

National

Victory for Republicans: House passes new bill to replace Obamacare

Scraping by with just enough votes, the bill to replace and repeal Obamacare has passed in the House of Representatives on May 4. The vote was 217 to 213 with 20 Republicans voting no, the New York Times reported. Now, the bill moves onto the Senate, where several Republican senators have quickly opposed the bill and vowed to create a new one on their own. However, this presents challenges as any repeal measure made by the Senate would have to agree on the verbiage of the House.

Global

Cuba holds its first transgender Mass

Three transgender pastors held Mass in the western Cuban city of Matanzas, a monumental advancement for Cuba, a country ruled by a Communist regime which traditionally rejects anything outside of heteronormalcy. The pastors were adorned in stoles of the trans hues of light blue, pink and white and the chapel was decorated in rainbow flags for the Mass held Friday. The mass, Yahoo News reported, was the highlight of a three-day conference on transsexuality and theology organized by the Matanzas-based Cuban branch of the international Metropolitan Community Church.