Weekly News Briefs: May 1

Local

Website continues to Aid Prostitution and Human Trafficking in Atlanta

Backpage.com is still a marketplace for prostitution in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News. AJC reported that both Craigslist and Backpage were under pressure to stop online adult advertising. Craigslist stopped in 2010 and Backpage stopped four months ago. Undercover vice detectives in Metro Atlanta say Backpage.com is still a marketplace for prostitution, despite the fact that Backpage removed its adult escort section. Investigators said the ads only moved to a new part of the website, vice commander Lt. Curtis Williams told Channel 2. DeKalb County police arrested 16 people over three days and at least one woman involved with Backpage.com told Channel 2 she was beaten and raped.

National

Climate March in D.C. Draws Thousands

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest against climate change and the president’s unfriendly environmental policies. The Washington Post said the People’s Climate March was held on April 29 this year, because it marked Trump’s first 100 days in office. Many of the signs at Saturday’s climate march were dark and ominous, warning of climate catastrophe, dying oceans, crop destruction and planet degradation. It was a racially diverse crowd with marchers of all ages

Global

Swiss ‘spy’ arrested in Germany

A man from Switzerland is accused of spying on German tax investigators since 2012, according to the BBC. German officials have been known to buy information from whistleblowers in Swiss banks as they try to catch German residents with Swiss bank accounts. The issue has caused friction between the Swiss and German governments. Authorities in Germany’s federal states have justified the large payments by saying the information gained would lead to much larger sums in unpaid taxes being retrieved. But Switzerland thinks paying people who steal information from Swiss banks is wrong.