Weekly News Briefs: March 20

Local

Three Injured, after man crashes car in East Point restaurant

An SUV left three people injured, after it crashed into Malone’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant on Virginia Avenue. AJC reported that the crash happened at 5:30 P.M. and led to the arrest of 30 year old Dustin Lee Bailey. East Point Police are unsure whether Bailey was drunk or if he drove into the restaurant’s window by accident. East Point Police spokesman Capt. Cliff Chandler said that the three that were hurt had been sitting in the dining room, when the vehicle rammed into their table and sent one of them to the hospital. None of the victims involved faced life-threatening injuries. The driver has been charged with reckless driving and caused the establishment to close for repairs.

National

Man arrested for jumping White House Fence

A California man faces up to ten years in prison, after jumping several White House fences and trying to break into President Donald Trump’s residence, according to the Washington Post. Jonathan T. Tran of Milpitas, was able to evade detection for almost 17 minutes, before the Secret Service took him into custody. Officials also said he was carrying a backpack and two cans of Mace pepper spray and was charged with entering or remaining on restricted grounds, while carrying a dangerous weapon. While Tran was unable to get inside, Trump could have been hurt as he was inside the building at the time of the security breach. This is considered the first security incident, since the new president has taken office.

Global

Germany implementing voice recognition technology for those seeking asylum

The Federal Office of Migrants and Refugees in Germany plans on implementing new voice recognition software that can tell which country undocumented migrants seeking asylum come from, according to the BBC. This new technology targets people from the Arab nations who try to pass as Syrians in attempts to increase chances of being given asylum. Language experts say that it’s impossible for an automatic machine to recognize someone’s nationality accurately, because language and vocabulary are constantly changing. The new software is similar to the voice authentication technology used by banks and insurance companies and is capable of differentiating between dialects. The new system will go into effect in two weeks, but will not be available for routine use until one year at least.