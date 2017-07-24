Weekly News Briefs: July 24

Local

More than 150 protest ‘fake news network’ CNN Atlanta headquarters

According to Breitbart News, more than 150 people stood outside of CNN’s Atlanta headquarters July 22 to communicate their disgust of the network’s broadcasting of “fake news” regarding President Donald Trump and his administration. Protesters chanted “CNN fake news,” while holding signs reading “FNN” and “#FakeNewsNetwork” directly in front of the CNN logo. Other signs targeted the network’s advertisers, such as AT&T and Microsoft. The rally against CNN was an endeavor to expose the media corporation for “its unbalanced coverage of the Trump Administration and its targeting of Americans.” One protester, Brian Maloney, felt that Americans’ lives are being destroyed because of “smear campaigns” and false accusement of plagiarism.

National

Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer resigns from the White House

According to Sky News, Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary after a disagreement over a new communications director. Anthony Scaramucci, a financier, was offered the job by President Trump on Friday. Spicer apparently “‘vehemently disagreed’” with the appointment, telling the President it was a ‘major mistake.’” In addition to his normal duties as press secretary, Spicer had been carrying the work of communications director since Mike Dubke left in May. After the news of his resignation was made public, Spicer tweeted that it was an “honor & a privilege” to serve under President Trump and that he will continue to until August. President Trump has called Scaramucci an “important addition” to his team. Scaramucci has promoted Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the role of press secretary.

Global

Russian ambassador to U.S. to be replaced

Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to Washington and a central figure in continuing U.S. investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, ended his tenure on July 22. According to Global News, the embassy said on its Twitter feed that Minister-Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission Denis V. Gonchar would serve as Charge d’Affaires until Kislyak’s successor starts. Kislyak is expected to be replaced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov. The Washington Post reported on july 21 that Kislyak was overheard by U.S. spy agencies telling his bosses he had discussed campaign-related matters with Jeff Sessions during the last presidential race.

