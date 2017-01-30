Weekly News Briefs: Jan. 30

Local

Top Atlanta official fired for intoxication and confrontation with police

Georgia News Day reported that Anjanete Garden, a top official in Mayor Kasim reed’s administration was arrested and fired from her position for an alleged intoxication and confrontation with police. Gardner was allegedly so drunk that she was denied entrance to Hooters on Peachtree Street and thrown out of Hard Rock Cafe across the street after swearing loudly at the bar and refusing to leave. Gardner was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car where she allegedly told police she did not like the “slave shackles” and attempted to use her position to threaten her police.

State

New bill may allow Georgians to drink earlier on Sundays

According to a WMAZ article, Georgia residents could be sipping sooner on Sundays if Senate Bill 17 passes this year. The bill would allow restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10:30 a.m. rather than 12:30, adding an extra two hours of booze to Sunday brunch. The so-called ‘Brunch Bill’ did not pass in the Senate last year, and so far has been assigned to a committee but not voted on yet.

National

Judge issues emergency stay to immigrants affected by Trump ban

According to The Hill, a New York federal judge issued an emergency stay to temporarily halt the deportation of individuals detained after President Trump issued an order to ban immigrants from seven countries with majority Muslim citizens from entering the U.S. The habeas corpus petition was filed on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained after the order was signed and appears to be the first successful legal challenge to the Trump Administration. However, the White House stood by President Trump, maintaining the the judge’s ruling does not undercut Trump’s executive order. All halted admissions will remain halted. All restricted travel will remain prohibited. The order remains in place.”