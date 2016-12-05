Weekly News Briefs: Dec. 5

Local

One left dead after a double shooting

Early Sunday morning officials reported a double shooting in Easton Drive in the Grove Park Subdivision in Locust Grove. Channel 2 Action News reported the incident took place around 1:20 am, near a house party, and left one man dead and another injured. According to AJC, officials were not looking for witnesses after they found the two men, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now taking over to talk to more witnesses that attended the party. The ones that have already talked to police said they heard two pops of gunshots.

National

Over 24 dead in California warehouse fire

Up to 24 people have been confirmed dead by officials in Oakland, California after a warehouse fire during an electronic dance party, according to CNN. The two-story building was caught in flames late Friday night, and by Saturday when the firefighters put the fire out, the roof and second floor had collapsed. According to officials, only 20 percent of the warehouse has been searched as of Sunday, so they expect the death toll to keep rising. No victim names have been released yet.

Global

Grillo’s Anti-Establishment movement gains power in Italy

Beppe Grillo, Italian leader of the left-leaning and anti-establishment Five Star Movement has people fearing he will soon overthrow current Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi to resign. Renzi had announced to the country that if they vote against Sunday’s referendum (which would allow for the planned reforms he didn’t gather parliamentary support from), he would resign. That would put Grillo’s party into power, which has time after time advocated for a referendum on Italy’s eurozone membership status, according to The Washington Post. Europe has for long been comparing the comedian-turned-politician to Donald Trump. He, like Trump, has taken an anti-establishment and anti-corruption stance within the government.