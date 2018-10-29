Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 29

Oct. 22

Training wheels? Off. Law? Broke. Me? Zoominâ€™.

A Georgia State student reported a bicycle theft at the University Lofts first level parking deck at 12:29 p.m.

Oct. 24

Blazinâ€™ near Broad

A Georgia State student was arrested at Aderhold Learning Center on a charge of marijuana possession.

Oct. 25

Oh, I thought yellow meant speed up?

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested at Edgewood Avenue and Peachtree Street on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device.

This is how I flirt, OK?

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested on Capitol Avenue on a charge of following too closely.

Weâ€™ve all got that one crazy ex…

A Georgia State student reported criminal damage upon entering their car at the University Lofts parking deck.