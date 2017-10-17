Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 16

Kick ‘em out!

Two non-Georgia State individuals were issued a trespass warning by GSUPD outside University Commons. The case has been cleared.

Come out, come out wherever you are!

GSUPD is on the hunt for a non-Georgia State offender fleeing from police. The incident took place around 4:00 p.m. and the case remains active.

Simply unacceptable

A Clarkston student reported a simple battery case early afternoon around B. building. The case is still active.

Oct. 11

Get out of my way!

A Georgia State was arrested around 12:00 p.m. by the Blue Lot for obstruction of police.

Oct. 12

What about the new rule?

Two Georgia State students were arrested in Atlanta campus’ M Deeck for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

Oct. 14

Not taking any chances…

A student complained about terroristic threats being spat out at Hurt Park early Saturday morning. The case is still active.

