Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 16

Kick ‘em out!
Two non-Georgia State individuals were issued a trespass warning by GSUPD outside University Commons. The case has been cleared.
Come out, come out wherever you are!
GSUPD is on the hunt for a non-Georgia State offender fleeing from police. The incident took place around 4:00 p.m. and the case remains active.
Simply unacceptable
A Clarkston student reported a simple battery case early afternoon around B. building. The case is still active.
Oct. 11
Get out of my way!
A Georgia State was arrested around 12:00 p.m. by the Blue Lot for obstruction of police.
Oct. 12
What about the new rule?
Two Georgia State students were arrested in Atlanta campus’ M Deeck for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.
Oct. 14
Not taking any chances…
A student complained about terroristic threats being spat out at Hurt Park early Saturday morning. The case is still active.
