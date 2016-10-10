Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 10

Oct. 3
Tables have turned
A Georgia State student reported their car stolen at Turner Field. The police are actively investigating the incident.
Do not enter
A non-Georgia State individual was given a criminal trespass warning for parking on G Parking Deck. The case has been cleared.
Oct. 4
Snatch back
A Georgia State faculty member reported a sudden snatch of their wallet at a Slice restaurant on 85 Poplar St. The faculty gave chase and retrieved the wallet. The police are still looking for the offender.
Oct. 5
High on it
Six Georgia State students arrested on T Parking Deck for possession of marijuana and repeat trespassing.
Oct. 6
All eyes on you
A non-Georgia State student witnessed another student being assaulted while walking at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Auburn Avenue. The case is under active investigation.
Oct. 7
Common bust
Four Georgia State students were arrested for under-age possession of alcohol at the University Commons. A non-Georgia State complainant reported the case with Georgia State staff present.