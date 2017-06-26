Weekly Crime Blotter: June 26

June 19

Sticky fingers

At the University Lofts, a Georgia State student complained of stolen belongings valued at $1500 or less. The case is still active.

Waffles weren’t enough for them

A Waffle House staff member reported theft of services valued at $500 or less. The case is active.

Bikin’ their way downtown

In a case that’s still active, a bicycle worth $500 or less was stolen from a Georgia State student at the Aderhold Learning Center.

June 20

What’s yours is mine!

A Georgia State student was the victim of attempted theft from the inside of their vehicle, which was parked outside the Georgia State Stadium Complex. The case is active.

Don’t walk here

A trespass warning was issued to a person not of Georgia State at Piedmont Central. The case has since been cleared.

Not your campus

At the Urban Life Building, a non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning. The case has been cleared.

Campus trespassing

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at Student Center East. The case is cleared.

Marijuana bust

A non-Georgia State student was arrested at Edgewood at Park Place SE. for marijuana possession of an ounce or less.

It was a collective effort

Georgia State police helped to arrest a non-Georgia State arrestee at the G Parking Deck.

June 21

Group arrest

Georgia State police helped to arrest a non-Georgia State arrestee at John Wesley Dobbs at Jesse Hill.

Student ID, please?

Georgia State police issued a trespass warning to a non-Georgia State offender at 55 Park Place. The case has been cleared.

In the way of the police

A non-Georgia State person was arrested at Sparks Hall for obstruction of police

Get outta here!

At the Aderhold Learning Center, Georgia State police issued a trespass warning to a non-Georgia State offender. The case is cleared.

June 22

I told you once

A non-Georgia State person was issued a trespass warning at the J Parking Deck NE. The case is cleared.

Thievery at Aderhold

A Georgia State staff member was reportedly the victim of theft at the Aderhold Learning Center, the property valued at $1500 or less. The case is still active.

Game theft

In the Georgia State Stadium parking lot, a Georgia State student was the victim of attempted theft from the inside of their vehicle. The case is cleared.

Stop stealing my things

At Georgia State’s Decatur campus, a Georgia State student reported theft of property valued at $1500. The case remains active.

June 23

Not one man’s job

Georgia State police were involved in an agency assist to arrest a non-Georgia State person on Hill St.