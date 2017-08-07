Weekly Crime Blotter: Aug. 7

August 1

Told you once

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State person for trespassing at the College of Education after receiving prior notice.

Caught

A non-Georgia State person was arrested by Georgia State police and another agency at Woodruff Park for possession of marijuana.

Get out

At the N. Building on the Clarkston campus, a Georgia State student was issued a trespass warning. The case has been cleared.

Unknown reason for assistance

Georgia State police and another agency assisted a Georgia State student victim in an unknown incident on Courtland at Auburn Ave. The case is cleared.

Your mom didn’t teach you not to snatch?

A Georgia State student was the victim of a sudden, forceful snatch of a possession that was not a purse or handbag on John Wesley Dobbs at Courtland. The case is still active.

In public on a warrant

A non-Georgia State student was arrested on John Wesley Dobbs at Peachtree St. on account of an outstanding warrant.

Campus theft

At the Decatur campus, a Georgia State staff member complained of theft worth $1500 or less from the B. Building. The case remains active.

August 2

Outside on a warrant

A non-Georgia State student was arrested at the Underground Plaza as a result of an outstanding warrant.

A pickpocket’s tale

Police arrested a non-Georgia State person on Peachtree St. for shoplifting items exceeding $100 in value.

Marijuana possession

A non-Georgia State person was arrested for possession of marijuana on Broad St. NW.

They can’t be here

Two Georgia State students complained of a trespasser at Student Center East. The case is cleared.

Student Center theft

A Georgia State staff member complained of theft from Student Center East worth $1500 or less. The case is active.

What’s mine isn’t yours

On the Decatur campus, a Georgia State staff reported theft from the B. Building worth $1500 or less. The case is active.

Stop taking our things

A Georgia State staff member of the Decatur campus reported larceny theft from the C. Building. The case is active.

August 3

Parking deck discord

A Georgia State staff member reported a person threatening or harassing another person in the G. Parking Deck. The case is active.

Agency assist

Georgia State police helped to arrest a non-Georgia State member on Peachtree St. SW at MLK SW.

Double whammy

A non-Georgia State person was arrested on Walton at Forsyth on account of outstanding warrants and simple battery.

August 4

Driving without a valid license

On John Wesley Dobbs NE at Piedmont Ave., a non-Georgia State person was arrested for driving while their license was suspended or revoked.

