Weekly Crime Blotter: Aug. 7

August 1
Told you once
Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State person for trespassing at the College of Education after receiving prior notice.
Caught
A non-Georgia State person was arrested by Georgia State police and another agency at Woodruff Park for possession of marijuana.
Get out
At the N. Building on the Clarkston campus, a Georgia State student was issued a trespass warning. The case has been cleared.
Unknown reason for assistance
Georgia State police and another agency assisted a Georgia State student victim in an unknown incident on Courtland at Auburn Ave. The case is cleared.
Your mom didn’t teach you not to snatch?
A Georgia State student was the victim of a sudden, forceful snatch of a possession that was not a purse or handbag on John Wesley Dobbs at Courtland. The case is still active.
In public on a warrant
A non-Georgia State student was arrested on John Wesley Dobbs at Peachtree St. on account of an outstanding warrant.
Campus theft
At the Decatur campus, a Georgia State staff member complained of theft worth $1500 or less from the B. Building. The case remains active.
August 2
Outside on a warrant
A non-Georgia State student was arrested at the Underground Plaza as a result of an outstanding warrant.
A pickpocket’s tale
Police arrested a non-Georgia State person on Peachtree St. for shoplifting items exceeding $100 in value.
Marijuana possession
A non-Georgia State person was arrested for possession of marijuana on Broad St. NW.
They can’t be here
Two Georgia State students complained of a trespasser at Student Center East. The case is cleared.
Student Center theft
A Georgia State staff member complained of theft from Student Center East worth $1500 or less. The case is active.
What’s mine isn’t yours
On the Decatur campus, a Georgia State staff reported theft from the B. Building worth $1500 or less. The case is active.
Stop taking our things
A Georgia State staff member of the Decatur campus reported larceny theft from the C. Building. The case is active.
August 3
Parking deck discord
A Georgia State staff member reported a person threatening or harassing another person in the G. Parking Deck. The case is active.
Agency assist
Georgia State police helped to arrest a non-Georgia State member on Peachtree St. SW at MLK SW.
Double whammy
A non-Georgia State person was arrested on Walton at Forsyth on account of outstanding warrants and simple battery.
August 4
Driving without a valid license
On John Wesley Dobbs NE at Piedmont Ave., a non-Georgia State person was arrested for driving while their license was suspended or revoked.
