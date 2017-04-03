Weekly Crime Blotter: April 3

March 26
They don’t even go here
An arrest was made on charges of sexual battery and aggravated assault on Lower Wall St. The 2 victims and person charged were non GSU students.
Where’s my stuff?
A theft loss was reported by GSU student at Student Center West. The stolen property was worth $500 or less.
March 27
Leave me alone
A GSU staff member complained of being threatened and harassed by a non-GSU suspect.
Simply scary
An arrest was made after a GSU student was victim of simple battery on Edgewood Ave.
Busted
A GSU student is a suspect of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana at University Commons.
March 28
South Side
A GSU student reported stolen property worth $500 or less at Library South.
Thievery
A GSU staff member and one other non-GSU student were victim of theft at Student Center West property valued at $1500 or less.
Stealing
A GSU student was victim to theft at Aderhold Learning Center. The property stolen is valued at $1500 or less.
Not that again
A GSU student was victim of theft at Library North. The property stolen is valued at $1500 or less.
One more time
Theft at Clarkston Campus of $1500 or less.
March 29
At least they tried
A GSU student was victim to an attempted theft from vehicle-interior at the Georgia State Stadium Parking Lot.
Thievery
A GSU student complained of theft at Aderhold Learning Center.
World Star
A fight was reported at Hurt Park. Those involved in the brawl were non-GSU students.
Grand theft auto parts
A GSU Dunwoody student was victim of stolen motor vehicle parts and accessories at Dunwoody Parking Deck.
Must’ve rolled away…
A bike theft was reported by a GSU student. No suspects were reported.
You knew better
An arrest was made at Courtland North after a GSU student reported a trespass after receiving prior notice.
March 30
We told ya once
A non-GSU student was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice at Classroom South.
Not cool
GSU student complained that 3 GSU students threatened and harassed him at the University Commons.
Get outta here
Trespass warning issued to 2 non-GSU offenders at T deck parking.
Don’t make me tell you again
Trespass warning issued at college of law to non-GSU offender.
Leave a Reply