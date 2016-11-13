Trent Miles era at Georgia State comes to an end

Trent Miles will no longer be head coach of the Georgia State football program effective immediately. Miles was informed of the situation last evening, according to sources close to the situation and will not coach the final two games of the season.
“These decisions are never easy to make,” Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said in a release by the university. “Coach Miles is a first class guy, who has run a first class program who has always been a true professional and great leader for our program, but we felt the time was right to make a change. We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately.”
Cobb announced that Wide Receivers Coach Tim Lappano will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2016 season.
Miles was named head coach at Georgia State, replacing Bill Curry who retired following the 2012 season. He was named 2015 Sun Belt Coach of the Year after he guided the team to a 6-6 record which earned the team a trip to the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
Thank you Coach Miles, for giving me a chance 4 years ago when no other college coach in the Nation would
Only man that ever believed in me and gave me a chance, thank you for changing my life
@CoachTMilesGSU ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/WLQpfiqgSX
Georgia State faces Georgia Southern at the Georgia Dome on Saturday Nov. 19 and their final game of the season against the Idaho Vandals Saturday Dec. 3.