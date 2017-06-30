Summer workouts are in session

The Georgia State men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood as summer workouts began June 6. Panthers head coach, Ron Hunter, is looking forward to his team building off what could have been a more successful season.

“We are excited to have the guys back on campus,” Hunter said in a statement recorded by Associate Athletic Director Mike Holmes. “The team has been working hard during off-season conditioning and have come back ready to help us reach another NCAA tournament. To be at our best next March starts today and I think we are off to a great start.”

Hunter is right. His team has the pieces in place to make a deep run come next March, but they will need to give a collective effort in making sure they are in top shape when the regular season tips off.

The Panthers have three starters from last years’ squad returning to the lineup — with Sun Belt Freshman of the Year D’Marcus Simonds leading the pack. Alongside Simonds is senior Isaiah Williams and junior Malik Benlevi, who seemed to develop into a solid two-way forward for the team last year.

Coach Hunter has bolstered his roster by adding six new players to the basketball program. Basil Smotherman, a graduate transfer from Purdue, will be eligible to play for the Panthers immediately. However, Pitt transfer Damon Wilson will redshirt the 2017-18 season. It is also worth noting here that Wilson is a native of Atlanta, which could lead to him playing with great motivation.

Lastly, the Panthers also believe they have a talented freshman class joining the program. Denis Alibegovic, Josh Linder and Kane Williams will be looking to make a name for themselves, similar to the likes of Simonds when he was a freshman.

The team will look to continue skill-instruction throughout the summer.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale. For more info, call: 404-413-4020.