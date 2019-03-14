Staying in Atlanta this Spring Break? Your Insta will never know.

This yearâ€™s spring break falls perfectly at the start of festival season, so donâ€™t worry if youâ€™re staying home for a staycation â€“ your Instagram feed will never know. Get off Netflix and check out these festivals throughout Georgia for some awesome music, food and drinks. You may find yourself coming home with a new necklace, model train, bucket of chicken wings or profile pic.

Science Festival

Saturday 9 to Saturday 23

Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Science Festival returns for another year of action packed and educational exhibits around the Atlanta area. Check out their website for tickets to all the various fun offered March 9-March 23 through the 23.

Suwanee Beer Festival

Saturday 16

Suwanee, GA

The Suwanee American Craft Beer Festival returns with over 350 craft beers for you to try. Enjoy live music, games and food at Town Center Park in Suwanee, Georgia.

Craft Show

Friday 15 to Sunday 17

Vinings, GA

View work from 250 of the countryâ€™s best artists at The American Craft Show at Cobb Galleria Centre. Support your local business and look good doing it, shopping homemade artisan ceramics, jewelry, furniture, home dÃ©cor, textiles and more.

Train Show

Saturday 16 to Sunday 17

Vinings, GA

Cobb Galleria Centre hosts The Model Train Show with hundreds of vendors, train displays and your chance to win prizes. Tickets are $10 and kids under eight years old are free.

Roswell Beer Festival

Saturday 23

Roswell, GA

Sit back with a cold one and enjoy live music and food at Roswell Town Square.

Ticket holders will receive a souvenir tasting glass and be offered over 400 beers.

Kennesaw Spring Arts Festival

Saturday 23

Kennesaw, GA

Enjoy visual and physical art from over 50 artists and student groups at Kennesaw State University. Art includes printmaking, glassblowing, mural painting, packaging design, comics and more.

Chicken Wing Festival

Saturday 23

Canton, GA

Enjoy two days of the third largest chicken wing festival in the United States at the beautiful Etowah River Park in Canton Georgia. Sit back listening to live music and explore over 50 types of wings from over 15 of the best restaurants and food trucks.

Bloody Mary Festival

Sunday 24

Atlanta, GA

Enjoy the craftiest and tastiest bloody marys from across Atlanta at the Fairmont. Buy a ticket for a chance to taste each one, enjoy local food and vote on your favorite.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Saturday 30 to Sunday 31

Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven welcomes the Cherry Blossom Festival for the second year at Blackburn Park. Attractions include a Kid Zone, Arts and Crafts Market, Car Show, Pet World, food trucks, music and more. Admission is free.

Fermented Food Festival

Sunday 24

Atlanta, GA

Enjoy learning about the fermentation process and tasting various alcoholic and non alcoholic fermented beverages at the Fermented food festival hosted at Cultured South Fermentation Co. in Atlanta.