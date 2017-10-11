Six of Atlanta’s scariest haunted houses

Brisk air, fall leaves, elaborate costumes and everyone and their cousin is dancing to Thriller. It’s the month of all hallow’s eve! Getting comfortable on the couch and watching classics like “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Halloween” is a must this month, but wouldn’t you like to get a taste of that fear in real life? Grab your bravest friends and get in your car to visit six of the Atlanta area’s creepiest houses of horror.

Netherworld

This haunted house is number one on my list due to it’s popularity and the upcoming Georgia State trip to this little house of horrors. Netherworld was established in 1997 and has been attracting anxious attendees for two decades. According to the haunted house’s website, they have gained national attention from CNN, AOL, the Wall Street Journal and Hauntworld Magazine. Created by film and television professionals, this haunted house is like no other as it features custom movie quality special effects and sets, remarkable actors and out of this world fear that will leave you missing sleep for days. If you are too freaked out to venture out to Netherworld on your own, have no fear the school trip is here! On Wednesday, Oct. 25 its Georgia State Night at Netherworld Haunted House! Tickets are discounted, shuttles are provided and you’ll be with a large group of your peers. What more can you ask for?

6624 Dawson Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

House On Horror Hill

If you’re looking to satisfy your inner history buff in the middle of your Halloween thrill, then the House On Horror Hill is for you. It is the oldest haunted house attraction in the state of Georgia. This spooky house is nestled right in the quaint city of Alpharetta and has been in business since 1970. Like its competition, it also takes pride in its national recognition over the years. Those in charge of the haunted house decided to keep its spooks old-school, so instead of relying on the modern technology of special effects they take it back and use the art of storytelling.

1650 Georgia 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Containment Haunted House

If your thrill-seeking side isn’t satisfied yet, it will be once you’re in “Containment”. Known for its “very intense personal scares” people have reported leaving screaming and running through the last stretch. This haunted house was once located in downtown Atlanta but is now located one exit past Six Flags on I-20 coming from Atlanta. According to the attraction’s website group, rates are available and you can purchase tickets online for what they say is “the most unique and terrifying Haunted Attractions in Atlanta”.

1320 Blairs Bridge Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House

This Douglasville attraction will have you thinking you’re on the set of “The Walking Dead”. The storyline here at Nightmare’s Gate is that there is a deadly outbreak going around of an infectious disease that has no cure. It’s so bad that doctors, nurses and priests alike threw in the towel to the havoc the disease has wreaked. There definitely isn’t a lack of spooks with frightening characters roaming the parking lots and the lines before entering the zombie house. So go out, find trouble and have fun!

4179 Vansant Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135

13 Stories Haunted House

Located in Newnan, this spooky attraction is unlike any haunted house in Georgia because of little details that make it unique. Legend has it that the 13 story house is so horrifying guests have to sign a waiver to get in, which already hints at what creepy encounters lie ahead. Snakes, rats, creepy crawlies, clowns and victims covered in their own blood are just some of the horrifying sights you will set your eyes on. The creepsters who reside inside the house may or may not be known to throw you out of windows, so don’t let them get their hands on you. If fending off zombies is up your scare-alley then you’re in luck! 13 Stories has a few different attractions so check out their website and see which is the best fit for you.

320 Temple Avenue West, Newnan, GA 30263

Fear the Woods

Last, but certainly not least, a Halloween attraction that nature lovers and creeps alike have to check out is Fear the Woods. This haunted house is located in Stockbridge. What truly makes this haunted attraction so unique is the fact that it is an outdoor event, so guests can get creeped out, get their adrenaline pumping and connect with mother nature all at once! Besides the haunted house itself, this location also has other attractions such as the Terror Transport and Haunted Trail and the Pandemic Frontline Haunted Combat, which features combative laser tag.

3565 North Hwy 155, Stockbridge, GA 30281

So, moral of this article is that you’re not a cat! You only live once so go out and enjoy this Halloween season! Eat a ton of candy, be your favorite character for one night and get spooked with friends. With all of these options and places to go there’s no reason you should be sitting at home this season. Happy Halloween!

Top six spooky tracks to listen to get you in the Halloween spirit on the way to the haunted houses!

Thriller – Michael Jackson A Nightmare on My Street – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell This is Halloween – Danny Elfman The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...