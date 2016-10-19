Perimeter students are just as excited about Homecoming as Georgia State students

The much anticipated merger between Georgia State University and Georgia Perimeter College finally happened this past fall. Now Perimeter College embarks on its first homecoming as apart of the Georgia State family, and the students are excited about it.
Taj Strickland
The Signal: How does it feel to be apart of the first Georgia State Perimeter College homecoming?
Strickland: “It’s a great feeling. When it was just Georgia Perimeter we didn’t have a homecoming game, so I’m very excited to experience my first homecoming,”
The Signal: What are you most excited for?
Strickland: “I’m most excited about, about how more diverse it is, at first GPC was just a small campus, but now that it’s Georgia State there’s a wider variety of people, and I’m excited to see that.
The Signal: “Do you think that Georgia State is going to win? And give me a score”
Strickland: “Of course, I’m going to say 28-14”
Lili Posso
The Signal: Are you excited about Perimeter College’s first homecoming apart of Georgia State?
Posso: “I’m pretty excited, we’re trying to get the word out as much as possible, but not a lot of people know that it is happening ,so were lacking on that aspect of it,”
The Signal: What are you most excited about?
Posso:“ The upcoming events that are leading up to it, like the Nick Cannon event, and then the actual Royal Dance and then the actual game.”
What’s your score prediction?
“21-3” Georgia State
Terry Fye
The Signal: How does it feel to be in the running for Mr. Perimeter?
Fye: “I feel as if it is a great responsibility to have. I feel like all eyes are on me, that whatever I do will now influences the next generation of students coming in, I want to show I can be a good Mr. Perimeter,”
The Signal: What are your thoughts about Homecoming overall?
Fye: “Homecoming is a great experience for people to get out and have fun, we’re all stressed stressed out about midterms, and what we’re going to do, but it’s great to have homecoming to relieve all of that stress away,”
The Signal: What are you looking forward to the most?
Fye: “Dancing with the rest of the Royal Court, that’s going to be fun. I’m really practicing a lot and I really hope to see a lot of people there,and cheer us on.