Patterson Takes SGA Presidency With 52 Percent

On Thursday, April 5, students cast their final votes to determine their new Student Government Association President. Following a code violation, a runoff election was created between candidates Sai Maddali and Franklin Patterson. Now, four days later, the results are finally in, along with the previously announced winners of the additional leadership positions.

With 503 votes (52.51 percent), Franklin Patterson won the seat of SGA President, with Sai Maddali in second with 455 votes (47.49 percent).

Student Government Election Winners:

Runoff: Franklin Patterson

EVP Atlanta: Ayesha Iqbal

EVP Clarkston: Christin Smith

EVP Decatur: Vacant

EVP Dunwoody: Attush Dhakal

Speaker of the Senate Atlanta: Fatoumata Barry

Speaker of the Senate Dunwoody: Dawnyale Davis

Senators:

College of Arts & Sciences: Bivins, Dabhi, Garcia-Velazquez, Johnson, Mejia, Thomas and Tooke

College of Education & Human Development: Cherilyn Munoz

Andrew Young School of Policy Studies: Gregory Wright

College of Nursing & Health: Francis Zjonte

Robinson College of Business: Gomez, Jones, Muhammad and Wright

Perimeter Senators:

Alpharetta: Sophio Mihan

Decatur: Crowell

Dunwoody: Bokanya, Libam, Mansour and Martin