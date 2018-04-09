Patterson Takes SGA Presidency With 52 Percent

On Thursday, April 5, students cast their final votes to determine their new Student Government Association President. Following a code violation, a runoff election was created between candidates Sai Maddali and Franklin Patterson. Now, four days later, the results are finally in, along with the previously announced winners of the additional leadership positions.
With 503 votes (52.51 percent), Franklin Patterson won the seat of SGA President, with Sai Maddali in second with 455 votes (47.49 percent).
Student Government Election Winners:
Runoff: Franklin Patterson
EVP Atlanta: Ayesha Iqbal
EVP Clarkston: Christin Smith
EVP Decatur: Vacant
EVP Dunwoody: Attush Dhakal
Speaker of the Senate Atlanta: Fatoumata Barry
Speaker of the Senate Dunwoody: Dawnyale Davis
Senators:
College of Arts & Sciences: Bivins, Dabhi, Garcia-Velazquez, Johnson, Mejia, Thomas and Tooke
College of Education & Human Development: Cherilyn Munoz
Andrew Young School of Policy Studies: Gregory Wright
College of Nursing & Health: Francis Zjonte
Robinson College of Business: Gomez, Jones, Muhammad and Wright
Perimeter Senators:
Alpharetta: Sophio Mihan
Decatur: Crowell
Dunwoody: Bokanya, Libam, Mansour and Martin
