Panthers heading to Orlando for AutoNation Cure Bowl

Completing their best FBS-regular season yet, Georgia State (6-5, 5-3) is heading to the AutoNation Cure Bowl to face Western Kentucky (6-6, 4-4). The two six-win teams will play Sat., Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Head coach, Shawn Elliott steered the Panthers to their highest win-percentage in program history during his first year in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to be going to the AutoNation Cure Bowl. This is a great opportunity and a reward for our student-athletes, our fans and our university,” Elliott said. “It’s an exciting time to play in our second bowl game ever and have the potential to win our first bowl and set the school record for wins.”

This season’s rendition of the Cure Bowl follows up the Panthers first bowl game, the 2015 AutoNation Cure Bowl, a 27-16 loss to San Jose State. To win the program’s first bowl game, Georgia State will have to break their two-game losing streak. Both losses were in the confines of Georgia State Stadium, where the Panthers finished 1-4.

However, going 5-1 away from Atlanta could bode well for the Panthers. Western Kentucky is a 2-4 team away from Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, but is a perfect 3-0 in their last three bowl matchups.

“We are excited to welcome the Georgia State Panthers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl,” President of the Orlando Sports Foundation Mack McLaughlin said. “We are looking forward to a high-scoring game, with two high-profile players: Florida-grown Mike White, who is the number four passer in the nation, and GSU sophomore Penny Hart, who ranks eighth in the nation in receiving yards.”

The Hilltoppers, a former Sun Belt Conference team are coming off a 41-17 thumping to Conference USA mate, Florida Atlantic. One team will leave Orlando with an above .500 record. The 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...