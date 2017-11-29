Men’s basketball wins one on the road and one at home to improve their record to 4-2 and Women’s basketball goes 1-1 in Thanksgiving Classic games and 2 out of 3 games during the break to fall 1-4

While students were enjoying their time off from their classes, Panthers’ basketball was putting in work at home and on the road. Georgia State’s men’s basketball would finish off their Las Vegas road trip during this break and would go 1-1 to close it out.

Their first game during the break was against Eastern Washington, which resulted in a 68-50 win for the Panthers. Devin Mitchell made the strongest case for player of the game, who would make a career-high, seven 3-pointers out of eight attempts. He also led all scorers with 23 points.

Next, the Panthers faced Prairie View A&M, who the Panthers would fall short to 71-56. The leading scorer for the Panthers was Malik Benlevi, who finished the game with 17 points. The Panthers would return home to give Tulane their first loss of their season with a 70-59 victory. This would be a special win for the panthers’ as both, Malik Benlevi and Jeff Session recorded double-doubles. Their next game will be against Alabama A&M at the T.M Elmore Gym in Normal, Alabama this Wednesday.

Georgia State women’s basketball would be a different story as they start the break with a loss to the school down the street, Georgia Tech, 75-51. Kierra Henry led Georgia State with 17 points.

They would soon pick it up as they would grab their first win of the season in a 21-point comeback against.. This game was the first of the GSU Thanksgiving Classic and the Panthers would win 61-56. Madison Newby and K.K. Williams’ 15 points apiece were Georgia State’s game highs.

The next game would be another turn of events as the Panthers loss to Western Kentucky 74-63 in their second and final game of the GSU Thanksgiving Classic. The 1-4 Panthers’ next game is on the road against Kennesaw State this Thursday at 8 p.m.

