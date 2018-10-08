Apply to join The Signal
Crime, News

Man shot outside Waffle House on GSU campus

On October 8, 2018 • By
A man was shot outside of the Waffle House on Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue on Oct. 8 | The Signal

A man was shot outside Waffle House at the corner of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue at around 7:46 p.m. on Monday.

According to witnesses, five gunshots were fired and the man was shot in the leg. The Atlanta Police Department responded soon after. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

Police interviewed people around the scene. One of them said they “saw individuals take off” and that a black sedan sped away from the National Parking lot across John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

