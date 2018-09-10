Ramen has a reputation in college cooking, and not as a healthy, wholesome meal. Avoid the MSG-heavy flavor pack by adding in your own miso paste and veggies.
Ingredients:
1 clove garlic
1 shallot (or green onions, or leeks, or just improvise with a regular onion)
4 tablespoons miso paste (you can find this at any grocery store)
2 packs ramen
Â½ half Nappa Cabbage, shredded finely (the finer you cut, the faster it cooks) or improvise with any other veggie you have on hand.
1 large carrot, thinly sliced (julienned)
1 cup vegetable stock (try the low-sodium kind)
As with the Frittata, youâ€™ve got to preheat the pans to prevent food from sticking. If you prefer a sweeter and darker flavor, brown the onions and garlic first. If you like brighter, green flavor, cook it all at once. Because you will add it to the soup, itâ€™s better to keep a lid cockeyed on the pan to let the veggies steam instead of crisp.
In a second pan, boil 1 cup of water and 1 cup of vegetable stock. Once it is at a rolling boil, add in the noodles. For extra protein, you can poach an egg in the same pan while the noodles cook. Once everything has cooked down, add the veggies into the noodles and broth, and bam! See, youâ€™re not doing as bad as your mom thought after all.