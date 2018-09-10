Quick, easy and healthy? That's a triple threat

Quick and easy but healthy enough, and thatâ€™s all you need right now

From working, studying and participating in both internships and student clubs, we college students have a lot on our plates. Except a home-cooked meal, that is.

Skip your daily Subway sandwich and use these easy recipes to prep foods on limited time, supplies and money before your stomach demands another six inch tuna salad and itâ€™s too late.

Breakfast: No-Bake Breakfast Bars

Sometimes, all you have is a bowl, a microwave and a minifridge. Thatâ€™s fine. A batch of this wholesome breakfast can last you through the laziest or most hectic of mornings this semester.

Ingredients:

Â½ cup maple syrup
Â½ cup peanut butter
Â¼ cup your favorite cooking oil
Â½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Â¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups rolled oats
Â¼ cup cocoa powder (improvise with hot cocoa mix)

 

Begin by melting the maple syrup, coconut oil and peanut butter in your bowl. With a fork, whisk in vanilla extract and salt until no bubbles remain. Next, stir in the oats and cocoa powder.

Lay out wax paper over a tray at least 2 inches deep. Pour out that delicious mixture into the pan and set it in the freezer. Once your dish is solid, you can cut it into whatever sized pieces you deem appropriate. Store in the freezer in the tray, or put your cut-up bars into a zip-close bag.

Lunch: Frittata

One dish for a weeks meals, thatâ€™s a sweet time management deal. No, it doesnâ€™t say frat-atta.

INGREDIENTS:

6 eggs
1 cup broccoli crowns
1 cup spinach
Â½ cup shredded cheese of your choice (Gruyere will rock your world but cheddar works just as well)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, thyme or fennel (or herbs you stole from your momâ€™s pantry)
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper (optional)
1 tablespoon any cooking oil

First thingâ€™s first, preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Then, preheat a skillet on the stove and pour in your favorite cooking oil. Preheating a pan is vital because it prevents sticking by closing up the pores of the pan. Donâ€™t skip this if you want your crust-free quiche to come out smooth.

Whisk the eggs together in a bowl with all of the ingredients. The consistency of the eggs will not affect how they cook, and some people even leave the egg whites and yolks vaguely separated for a bit of color.

Pour the mixture into the skillet and spread the egg evenly across the bottom. Let it simmer until the edges are golden brown. When your oven is at the ideal temperature, put the pan in and set a timer for 25 minutes.

Cut the frittata into squares and eat a couple each day for lunch.

Dinner: Ramen Stir Fry

Ramen has a reputation in college cooking, and not as a healthy, wholesome meal. Avoid the MSG-heavy flavor pack by adding in your own miso paste and veggies.

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic
1 shallot (or green onions, or leeks, or just improvise with a regular onion)
4 tablespoons miso paste (you can find this at any grocery store)
2 packs ramen
Â½ half Nappa Cabbage, shredded finely (the finer you cut, the faster it cooks) or improvise with any other veggie you have on hand.
1 large carrot, thinly sliced (julienned)
1 cup vegetable stock (try the low-sodium kind)

As with the Frittata, youâ€™ve got to preheat the pans to prevent food from sticking. If you prefer a sweeter and darker flavor, brown the onions and garlic first. If you like brighter, green flavor, cook it all at once. Because you will add it to the soup, itâ€™s better to keep a lid cockeyed on the pan to let the veggies steam instead of crisp.

In a second pan, boil 1 cup of water and 1 cup of vegetable stock. Once it is at a rolling boil, add in the noodles. For extra protein, you can poach an egg in the same pan while the noodles cook. Once everything has cooked down, add the veggies into the noodles and broth, and bam! See, youâ€™re not doing as bad as your mom thought after all.

