One dish for a weeks meals, thatâ€™s a sweet time management deal. No, it doesnâ€™t say frat-atta.

INGREDIENTS:

6 eggs

1 cup broccoli crowns

1 cup spinach

Â½ cup shredded cheese of your choice (Gruyere will rock your world but cheddar works just as well)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, thyme or fennel (or herbs you stole from your momâ€™s pantry)

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon any cooking oil

First thingâ€™s first, preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Then, preheat a skillet on the stove and pour in your favorite cooking oil. Preheating a pan is vital because it prevents sticking by closing up the pores of the pan. Donâ€™t skip this if you want your crust-free quiche to come out smooth.

Whisk the eggs together in a bowl with all of the ingredients. The consistency of the eggs will not affect how they cook, and some people even leave the egg whites and yolks vaguely separated for a bit of color.

Pour the mixture into the skillet and spread the egg evenly across the bottom. Let it simmer until the edges are golden brown. When your oven is at the ideal temperature, put the pan in and set a timer for 25 minutes.

Cut the frittata into squares and eat a couple each day for lunch.