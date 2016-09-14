Home opener brings Panther fans

The fan experience is one of the key components to having a success game day. Making sure the fans are involved and entertained are major keys for any event that is hosted.
The Panthers had their first game on Sept. 2 against the Ball State Cardinals. The Panthers suffered a tough 31-21 loss, but they still did a good job of keeping the fans in the game and entertained. From a pre game concert, to the tailgate, to the halftime show. Georgia State did an excellent job of building the hype from last seasons bowl game with several open scrimmages for fans to go out and and see the team while enjoy the activities that were there.
Despite the loss fans still were able to enjoy themselves. One fan, John Phillips who is a recent graduate of Georgia State, enjoyed his time at the game.
“My favorite part about today was the tailgate because a lot of my friends, and the entire build up for the game was fun.” Phillips said.
Senior Brandon Deveraux who is a marketing major, also enjoyed his time.
“My overall experience today was great, I started my internship today, and the atmosphere was good,” Deveraux said. Deveraux has an internship working with Georgia State athletics.
It’s easy for fans to overreact especially after losing a very win-able game, looking at the next two games. Next up they have No. 10 ranked Wisconsin and Appalachian State. Although it does seem daunting it isn’t impossible. Wisconsin pulled off an upset against No. 4 LSU, when they were unranked. Appalachian State nearly pulled off an upset against No.17 Tennessee, and probably would have if not for some late game mismanagement.
After the game fans were both optimistic and pessimistic about how the season will play out.
“I think that they will go four (wins) and eight (losses) this season. We’ve got a few weaker games on the schedule later on so it’ll probably be tough as we try to figure out who our starting quarterback is going to be this season,” Phillips said.
It is easy to see Phillip’s point, but games are played for a reason. On the other end of the spectrum Deveraux was very optimistic about the season outlook.
“We’ve got a bowl game coming up this year, I feel like we’re going to go into our new stadium with a winning season behind us,” Deveraux said.
One thing that fans are good for are hot takes after games, and while some were provided they had legit commentary after this one.
“We gotta come back out in the second half, do better, just stay strong and keep the momentum going,” Deveraux said.
Deveraux was correct in saying that the teams does need to come out better in the second half, because they were tied going into halftime before they falter eventually faltered and lost.
The game was pretty well attended with a crowd of 12,223 people, and they were making plenty of noise in support of the Panthers. Although, they lost the fans showed their support for the program.