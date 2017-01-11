During the holiday break, Georgia State has a record of 3-3

Georgia State University closed their campus for the holiday break on Dec. 13 and will reopen for classes January 9. Throughout the duration of the school’s closing, the Georgia State men’s basketball team has found themselves being mighty busy. During the holiday break, the Panthers have played six games (three at home and three away) and had a record of 3-3.

If you weren’t able to follow along these past three weeks, don’t worry, here’s how the Panthers performed while you were away.

On Dec. 14, against Alabama A&M, the Panthers simply steamrolled their way to a 94-79 victory at the Sports Arena.

Here is where the Panthers fell into a bit of a seesaw battle with themselves as they failed to secure another win on Dec. 18 against Old Dominion.

Georgia State bounced back with their most impressive win over the six-game span by beating Middle Tennessee 64-56 on the road. Jeremy Hollowell once again led the team with 20 points, and the Panthers made a huge statement by defeating a NCAA RPI Top 10 team.

The Panthers then went on to lose two straight against UMass and Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern. The loss to UMass at home was just the fifth time the Panthers failed to secure a win at the Sports Arena since the start of the 2013-14 season.

The loss to Georgia Southern was the first conference game of the season for the Panthers, but they bounced back with a come from behind win against South Alabama on Jan. 7. Down by two points with 11 seconds left on the clock, Justin Seymour found Devin Mitchell in the corner who knocked down a huge three-pointer that gave the Panthers a 78-77 win at home.

As a whole, the Panthers have played well at home but must improve their play on the road. As of now, the Panthers are 1-5 away from the Sports Arena.