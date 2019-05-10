GSU appoints new interim administrator amid restructuring

Shortly after a series of presentations from three potential candidates to replace outgoing Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Risa Palm, Georgia State opted to select someone entirely separate from those candidates to serve temporarily.

The university appointed Wendy F. Hensel, dean and professor of the College of Law since 2017, as interim provost, effective July 1. Hensel is a graduate of Michigan State University and Harvard Law School.

Hensel clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Orinda Evans in the Northern District of Georgia. She worked in the law firm Alston & Bird, where she litigated discrimination cases and provided legal counsel to Fortune 500 companies regarding their compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Leslie Wolf, a distinguished university professor of law, will serve as interim dean in Hensel’s absence.

Hensel joins Interim Associate Vice President for Student Success Allison Calhoun-Brown amid a restructuring and realignment of the Student Success and Student Affairs departments at Georgia State.

Itâ€™s presently unclear how long Calhoun-Brown and Hensel will hold their interim positions as Georgia State searches for permanent faculty.

This article will be updated with more information in the coming week.