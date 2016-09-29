“Gotcha Rides” will get you around campus for free

Megabus is sponsoring a special campaign called, “Gotcha Ride” that offers free shuttle services for Georgia State and Georgia Tech students, faculty, and staff.
The Megabus is a low-cost bus service that has routes to 31 cities. The Civic Center MARTA station is the Atlanta hub for the Megabus. Its new Gotcha Ride campaign is aimed at raising awareness and potentially increasing the ridership of Megabus.
The Gotcha Rides are blue carts that can carry up to six people at a time. It works on a first come, first serve basis. Students can just flag down a cart and hop on if free spots are available in the shuttle.
The shuttles are currently active around campus from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. They will be around high-traffic areas such as the student center and on-campus housing for any students in need of a ride. They will also be running during Georgia State football games to take students from the Turner Field parking lot to the stadium.
Megabus told The Signal that the bus service is cheaper than other transportation systems for students to use when getting around, or returning home for the holidays.
“The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and increase [Megabus] ridership while also offering students convenient shuttle service around their campus and to their local [Megabus] stop,” they said.
The company said the Megabus system guarantees safety and puts its drivers through a stringent background check before hiring.
“All new hires go through full background [and] driving record checks, interviews and are taken through a hands-on driving training,” they said. “They are screened for unsafe driving history and criminal history.”
Georgia State ambassadors for Megabus will be holding promotional events for the bus company so students be on the lookout for those.
Megabus has been running the Gotcha Ride campaign since the beginning of September and will continue until the end of October.