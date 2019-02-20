Georgia State’s award-winning student media

Georgia State student media organizations have been busy the past week, attending – and winning – a variety of competitions and awards. The Signal and NeoNetwork’s, formally GSTV, Panther Report News and Primetime Sportz took some of the biggest awards in conferences held in Georgia and across the Southeast.

Southeastern Journalism Conference – Murfreesboro, Tn.

Sixteen students from Georgia State attended the Southeast Journalism Conference from Feb. 14-16 at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN. The students competed in various on-site competitions including news writing, photography, PR and marketing.

Of these on-site competitions, from The Signal Julian Pineda placed third in the photo feature competition and Amber Kirlew placed third in the competition for design/layout. From PRN, Tyrik Wynn received second in the current events competition.

After panels and presentations on Friday, the students gathered in one of MTSU’s ballrooms for the Best of the South 2018 awards banquet. This awards ceremony takes students’ work submissions from the previous year and places it against other universities.

The Signal’s design team took home several awards. Salinna Phon placed second in the category for best news graphic designer. Khao Tran finished third and Demetri Burke won first place in best newspaper page layout designer.

Alex Brooks received first in best print advertising staff member and Vanessa Johnson took tenth in best press photographer.

The Signal’s former editor-in-chief Christina Maxouris received two fourth place awards for best news writer and the highly-coveted college journalist of the year category.

The Signal as a whole received third for best college newspaper while The Signal’s Urbanite received third for best college magazine.

Daniel Varitek, The Signal’s editor-in-chief, said he was proud to work alongside dedicated journalists.

“If nothing else, SEJC proved once again that The Signal is turning heads and making a positive impact within our community. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s growth this year, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such talented and driven people,” he said.

Under NeoNetwork, Brianna Dahlquist won first from Primetime Sportz and Kelsey Perkins won third from PRN in best television journalist.

News Director for PRN Kevin Sanchez said he was proud of his peers and emphasized the importance of what they do.

“There is strength in the message and stories we project,” he said. “Our goal is always to give a voice to the Georgia State community. I am extremely proud of Tyrik, Brianna, and Kelsey who were recognized for their commitment to that message.”

Georgia College Press Association – Athens, Ga.

Concurrent to SEJC, a separate conference was being held in Georgia on Friday. Students from across the state gathered in Athens to highlight the best of the state for the past year at the Georgia College Press Association annual conference.

The Signal came out rather victorious, winning one first place and five second place awards in general categories across the state.

The Signal won second place in general excellence, layout and design and three awards in best campus community service in news, features and sports. For best campus community service in editorial, The Signal placed first.

Several students shined in individual categories, taking three third place, three second place and five first place honors, as well as an impact award.

Third place winners include Shari Celestine for best column, Unique Rodriguez in sports photo and Will Solomons for best objective news article.

Vanessa Johnson in news photo, Autumn Boekeloo for entertainment story and Ada Wood for objective news article all took second places.

The Signal staff received three third place awards for editorial, entertainment story and entertainment feature. Julian Pineda with editorial/feature photo and Will Solomons with objective news article both won first place awards.

One of the most desired awards was received by Evan Stamps, the impact award, which goes to the best editorial cartoonist in the state.