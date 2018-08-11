Georgia State student shot outside of Commons

A Georgia State student was shot Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. according to a campus broadcast issued by the Georgia State University Police Department.

According to Georgia State University Police Chief Joseph Spillane, the victim was inside a car with three other passengers when one of them shot the student in the face.

The shooter was not a student, and the victimâ€™s name has not been released.

The students had been discussing getting more drugs with an individual outside of the car, and the police also recovered a gun and marijuana from the vehicle, Spillane said.

The victim is currently at Grady Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

â€”

This is a developing story. Follow @gsusignalÂ for updates.