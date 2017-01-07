Georgia State student killed in car accident

A Georgia State student was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, in Monroe, Georgia, according to 11 Alive.

In a release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the 20-year-old student, Malik Jordan, was involved in a car accident while driving on I75-N around 7:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan was from Albany, Georgia returning to Atlanta, when his car slid on a patch of ice, according to Fox 5 News. The student lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, told The Telegraph, the ice caused the Lincoln Navigator to slide off the road.