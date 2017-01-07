HOT TOPICS

Georgia State student killed in car accident

January 7, 2017 Jahmair Stewart

Atlanta residents are being urged to take precaution due to iced over roads. Photo by Hannah Greco | The Signal
Photo by Hannah Greco | The Signal

A Georgia State student was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, in Monroe, Georgia, according to 11 Alive.

In a release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the 20-year-old student, Malik Jordan, was involved in a car accident while driving on I75-N around 7:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan was from Albany, Georgia returning to Atlanta, when his car slid on a patch of ice, according to Fox 5 News. The student lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, told The Telegraph, the ice caused the Lincoln Navigator to slide off the road.

