Georgia State student held in Saudi Arabia, following Trump’s ban



Georgia State sophomore Rakhaa Noaman is being detained at an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the president’s recent ban.

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigration from countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days.

Two days after the order was signed, Noaman and her sister, a Clark Atlanta University student, had a scheduled flight back to Atlanta, to resume their semester.

But once the sisters arrived at the airport to catch their 4:50 a.m. flight, they were told they could not board, because of Trump’s travel ban. No other airlines agreed to issue tickets. Noaman was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, that however does not grant ‘citizenship for the ones [who are] born on its soil]’, she said. So despite living all her life there, Noaman isn’t allowed to travel because she holds a Yemeni citizenship.

“I’m a Yemeni passport holder but I was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and have a Saudi residency,” she told The Signal. “I didn’t come from Yemen, and I don’t live there. I’m only holding its passport.”

Noaman said she’s not a refugee, and is confused as to why she’s being held.

“I came to the United States with my own money to get my bachelor’s and planning to come back again to Saudi Arabia to my family once I graduate,” she said. “My Visa is an F1 student visa, not an immigration visa. I really don’t get why is this happening.”

Noaman said she’s contacted the university but has not heard back yet.

The president has tweeted multiple times on the travel ban defending his decision to keep immigrants out of the country.

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Wesley Dunkirk contributed to this article.

More updates to come.