Georgia State housing options for fall 2017 include new and improved residences

Looking for a place to live? Here’s what Georgia State has for you!

Patton Hall

Patton Hall, located on 160 Edgewood Avenue NE, is the most common choice for freshman students. The residence hall houses 325 students with suites that have a total occupancy of up to three people, with one bedroom holding one person and the other bedroom holding two. The convenient location includes free cable and internet in each room, parking at the University Lofts across the street, a study lounge on every floor, and a dining hall on the lowest floor. Per semester, prices vary starting at $4,400.

Piedmont Central

Piedmont Central, the most recent addition to Georgia State to accommodate the growing university, includes state-of-the-art social spaces with study rooms on each floor. Located at 92 Piedmont Avenue NE, the building houses 1,152 students and features a brand new dining hall on the main floor. Students in this housing have access to community kitchens, interactive multimedia and conference rooms, and multipurpose rooms to provide a live and learn experience. Per semester, prices range from $4,700-$5,700.

Piedmont North

Piedmont North, a two-building complex located on 175 Piedmont Avenue NE, is a student favorite since each room has its own bathroom. Open to all student classifications, the complex holds 1,200 residents and offers double and triple occupancy rooms. Free cable and internet are provided, there’s a phone on each floor, furniture is included in every room, and there’s an onsite dining hall. Prices range from $4,400 to $5,500 per semester.

University Commons

University Commons is a 4.2 acre complex consisting of four buildings ranging from eight to 15 stories. Located on 141 Piedmont Avenue NE, it houses approximately 2,000 students and is primarily designated for upperclassmen students. You have the option of choosing a private single room in either a two or four bedroom apartment style unit. Students can enjoy amenities, such as fully equipped kitchens, furnished bedrooms, living rooms, free internet, and study lounges on each floor. Prices vary from $4,400 to $5,300.

University Lofts

Found on 135 Edgewood Avenue SE, the University Lofts contain 231 loft-style apartments with a total occupancy of 550 residents, who are primarily undergraduate students. With open floor plans, exposed ductwork, and sealed concrete flooring, the urban-style building offers a rustic, modern touch. Apartments include studio, one, two, three and four bedroom units. Amenities include covered parking, living areas, full bathrooms and full kitchens that are equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Per semester, prices range from $3,700 to $6,000.

Greek Housing

The cluster of nine fraternities and sororities are housed in three-story townhomes, which range from nine to 19 beds per unit and are adjacent to Patton Hall. Found on 156 Edgewood Avenue SE, Greek organizations may decorate their own townhomes so they have the feel of living in their own house with the convenience of being on campus. Normal amenities are included in addition to a community center. Prices range from $3,000 to $3,700.

Want to live off campus? You can!