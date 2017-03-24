Georgia ranks 46 out of 50 in living quality for women

Georgia ranked as one of the worst states for women to live in, scoring 46 out of 50 in advancement opportunities among states according to a new study published by WalletHub. Last fall, women in the U.S. enrolled in colleges and universities surpassed men with an enrollment of 11.7 million compared to 8 million males who enrolled, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

But while more women are enrolled in higher education, they tend to earn only about 80% of what men make on average according to research done by the National Partnership for Women and Families Organization.

The study pulled information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Educational Statistics among other federal agencies to calculate the living standards of women around the U.S. Nineteen metrics were used including income, education and unemployment.

Women in Georgia make an average median income of $692 weekly, compared to the national average is $726.

“I bet if you look at states where women are doing better you’ll find stronger labor laws and unions, said Dr. Fred Brooks, Associate Professor at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

Dr. Chantee Earl, clinical assistant professor in the College of Education, pointed out that while high school dropout rates have decreased for both men and women, men still have the opportunity to make a higher income despite not completing high school.

“Men are more likely to drop out and still find ample job and career opportunities and make a decent wage, while this is much more difficult for women. Women are reduced to service oriented jobs when they drop out, and with limited education, they will continue to make less than their male counterparts with the same educational level, said Dr. Earl.”

The professor said that some of the issues women face that prevent them from getting a higher education include lack of financial resources and family responsibilities. Dr. Earl says that being an educated woman has posed several difficulties in her professional career.

“You are often being challenged by male administrators and those in positions of authority. And further being a female of color, you’re always having to explain yourself even more, and justify that you worked and deserve every equal opportunity and resources that are given to your counterparts, said Dr. Earl.

When comparing findings from previous years, WalleHub’s Jill Gonzalez, a financial analyst, she says that “Overall, improvements have been made. Regional trends, like those in the northeast and south, still persist. And of course, results could change significantly as the new presidential administration makes changes to existing policies.”