Five art events to take in while on break



The holidays have come and gone, which means everyone will soon be able to wind down.

However, the time in between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9 (when Georgia State’s spring semester commences) may prove uneventful, or worst of all, boring. Luckily, the city of Atlanta is a quintessential hotspot for events that frolic with the senses and intrigues of the mind, and there’s nothing better to do invoke those feelings than with art.

The creative scene here is always buzzing with new artsy energy, directly appealing to Georgia State’s eclectic student body. Here are five art events to attend while on break and trying to navigate mercury’s latest retrograde.

Thomas Struth: Nature & Politics at the High Museum of Art

This exhibition – running until Jan. 8, 2017 – centers about thirty photographic works of Thomas Struth, a German artist whose work began in the 1970s. Featured in this spread are images amassed during the photographer’s multi-continent travels. According to the High’s website, the works entail a focus on “cityscapes, architecture, portraits, landscapes and museums,” showing viewers a distinct perspective on everyday surroundings.

John Folsom: Framework and View at Hathaway Contemporary Gallery

Folsom, a native of Kentucky, is a mixed media artist with an exhibit at Hathaway Contemporary Gallery on Howell Mill Rd. Onlookers will find pieces that address nature as a construct of culture, which includes sceneries in Savannah, GA. The exhibition is on view until Feb. 11, 2017.

Beautiful Users: Designing for People at the Museum of Design Atlanta

Travel through time with this exhibition on devices created for human use, such as the wheelchair, telephone, eating utensils and other simple and complex objects that are very much a part of everyone’s lives today. See all that this exhibition has to offer until Jan. 8, 2017, just before school reopens.

On You: Wearing Technology at the Museum of Design Atlanta

Wearable technology – think Fitbits, virtual reality goggles and clothing embedded with flashing lights – has climaxed in recent years, particularly in 2016. The many novel developments of this concept explores the boundaries, or lack thereof, humans face in terms of combining tech with the everyday existence. Also at MODA, students can experience the steps designers are taking in wearable tech until Jan. 8.

Working Artist Project: Elizabeth Hide at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia

As a part of MOCA GA’s Working Artist Project, this edition highlights the work Elizabeth Hide, who was once an adjunct professor of at here at Georgia State, according the museum’s website. Noticeable themes in her works are emphases on architecture, contradictory shape combinations and perfectly mixed colors. See the former Panther’s brilliant art from now until Feb. 11.