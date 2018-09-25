They have a festival crew they go with, about five to seven friends depending on who’s down. Their festival adventures have helped them build trust and friendship.
“The way people come together when one song is playing that everyone knows, I love that,” Cody said.
“It’s like family,” Dixon adds.
Many people find a peace in the large crowds they don’t get elsewhere. That’s what keeps festival fans like Cody and Dixon coming back.
“A bunch of people who have no idea where they’re going come together and do the same thing for a while,” Dixon said.
Next to Dixon, Cody joins in saying, “And maybe they figure it out for a little bit.”