FANS M usic festivals bring all kinds of people with disposable income and the weekend off together. They come alone, with a close friend or a whole squad. They come from miles away or blocks apart. Alicia Luncheon and Kwame Ofori came together for their first Music Midtown. The pair are both long-time Atlanta residents and frequently visit Atlanta events. “I’ve lived in Atlanta my entire life and I’ve always wanted to go to music festivals,” Luncheon said. “I went to one music fest last weekend. I go to all the festivals they have in Atlanta like the Jazz Fest, the Dogwood Festival. I always hit up things like that.” Marcie Cody and Brady Dixon came to Music Midtown from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), or “Chat” in the native slang of students at UTC, some of whom they actually managed to find milling around the enormous crowd after the Rainbow Kitten Surprise set. So far from home to find a friend so close. After coming all that way, what did they think of the show? “Abso-F******-Amazing!” Cody said.