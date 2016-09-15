Digital Aquarium goes under the radar for Georgia State students

The Digital Aquarium shut down for the entire summer of 2016 with little to no notice or reasoning.
It has been a long summer waiting for the Digital Aquarium to reopen, after it closed at the end of spring 2016 for renovations. But more than just renovations have been taking place over the summer. The Digital Aquarium formerly located in the Student Center is now known as the Mac Lab located in Alderhold, room 423.
The lab serves as a productive alternative and resource for many students in the Art and film industries. The lab allows students to use Mac computers with up-to-date Adobe software in addition to renting equipment for photography or film. Students who normally use the Digital Aquarium had to go without access to cameras, Mac computers, Adobe software, recording equipment etc. without properly being informed.
Nijon Crews, a student employee with the technology lab, told The Signal that the old location is being converted into a testing lab, referred to as Proctor Lab.
The Digital Aquarium contained 15 iMacs compared to the new Mac Lab that contains 25 27” iMacs. In addition to bigger and better computers, the new lab will host new cameras, new software such as Final Cut Pro and the lab will offer printing. Students from all five new campus locations can visit the Atlanta campus to utilize the Mac Lab in Alderhold.
According to Recardo Tucker, the Assistant Manager of Technology Lab and Resources, there are several reasons the Digital Aquarium made various changes.
“We’ve [the technology lab] have out grown the previous location, as well as different labs on campus are moving to different parts of the university, and to expand the Mac part of the lab,” Tucker said.
With the new renovations, came the removal of the lab’s recording space. The Mac lab location does not have the capacity for a recording space. According to Tucker, students from the Atlanta campus can visit one of the five new campuses to access a recording space elsewhere.
Many students were not aware of the changes that occurred with the Digital Aquarium. There was no email blast or a proper press release informing students of the recent changes and what students can be expected.
Students pay for access to the Mac Lab and other labs around campus through student fees. Technology fees on the Atlanta campus are determined by the amount of credit hours students are registered for. It can range from $14.17 with one credit hour to $70.85 if you have five credit hours. If a student is registered for more than five credit hours (6-15), the tech fee is $85.
Many students are unaware of the Digital Aquarium let alone the new Mac Lab. Film student, Kendall Benjamin, feels that having the technology lab in the Student Center was more convenient.
The Mac Lab is now open and its hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m to 9 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Students will be able to rent a variety of equipment for photography and filming starting on Sept.12. Equipment check-outs are only allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.