Join The Signal

A nationally recognized and award-winning college newspaper, The Signal focuses on providing quality, timely and accurate reporting on the city of Atlanta and the community of Georgia State University. The university now boasts the second largest number of in-state alumni and thousands of faculty and administrators.

How to sharpen your skills

Whether you’re a writer or a photographer, working for The Signal will help you improve the qu ality of your craft.

How to work effectively as a team

Reporters, photographers, designers and editors collaborate to produce a newspaper everyone can take pride in.

How to meet deadlines

One of the most important concepts of journalism, deadlines hold everyone responsible for their own work in order to put the paper out every week.

How to use your resources

Through social media, library research and countless phone calls, staffers at The Signal learn quickly how to obtain the information they need.

Reporters write at least one story a week covering Georgia State and Atlanta, constantly sharpening their journalistic skills.

Photographers have the opportunity to capture live news and learn the skills to tell a story with your photographs.

Designers use their ingenuity and innovation to keep the paper looking fresh as they master InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop.

Illustrators use their imaginations as they create eye-catching artwork and sarcastic political cartoons.

Marketing staffers create inventive campaigns to publicize the newspaper to attract advertisers

Advertising works with internal and external clients to boost exposure to the Georgia State community through The Signal’s resources.

Podcasting publishes once per week bringing students information from The Signal through a different medium.

*All majors welcomed. The Signal accepts any work done in class as clip samples.

