Black History Month Parade honors the past

The first Black History Month Parade was created in 2013 by Earl Little. Today, it is one of the largest African-American celebrations in America, according to blackhistorymonthparade.com.

On Feb. 25, the parade graced the streets of Atlanta once again to celebrate the remembrance of all those that have fought for equal rights in the past, and to inspire newer generations to keep the fight alive.

This year’s parade featured marching bands, multiple high schools and middle schools, dance groups, awareness foundations, some speaker celebrities, like Mama Ca$h and much more.

The Signal attended the parade to snap the spectacular event and all of the people showing their appreciation and pride.



“Black Mecca”

Many professional outlets, like The Washington Post, Atlanta-Journal Constitution and MSNBC, have referred to Atlanta as “The Black Mecca.” This name surfaced from the undeniable African-American history Atlanta carries.

So for those newcomers to Atlanta, or for those who haven’t found the time to go out and explore some rich history, here are some places to visit when wanting to see early notions of equality.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site: This is an all encompassing tour of MLK’s birth place, Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. and Mrs. King’s Gravesite, Freedom Hall, and Historic Fire Station No. 6. Address: 450 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

King Center: This center displays photos, artifacts and memories of King’s impact on the Civil Rights Movement. It was opened in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, MLK’s wife. It also holds displays for Rosa Parks and Ghandi. Address: 449 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

The APEX Museum: This museum was created to present history through an African-American perspective. This was established to make visitors understand the amount of impact the African-American community has had in America and around the world. Address: 135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Center for Civil and Human Rights: This was established as a tool for empowerment. By showing the history movement for civil rights in Atlanta, it’ll then catapult the movement for human rights all around the world. It brings up the past, inspires the present and changes the future. Address: 100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313