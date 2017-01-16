Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan. 16



Jan. 9

Not ballin’ anymore…

A Georgia State student was allegedly the victim of theft exceeding $1500 at the Sports Arena on the Atlanta campus. The case is still under active investigation.

Residents ONLY!

A trespassing warning was issued to a Georgia State student in the Piedmont North General Area on the Atlanta campus. The case is still under active investigation.

Jan. 10

Let’s take this off-campus

A Georgia State student allegedly threatened/harassed another student off-campus. The case is still under active investigation.

Jan. 11

I’ll tell your mom

Reports of a non-Georgia State Disorderly Juvenile surfaced on the Decatur campus. The case is still under active investigation.

Jan. 12

Parked like a dope

A non-Georgia State student was arrested for illegal parking and possession of marijuana in the Piedmont North General Area on the Atlanta campus.