YSL Records, DTLR Radio, and 300 Entertainment Meet and Greet

On April 16th, Young Stoner Life Records, aka YSL Records, released the highly anticipated hip-hop album, Slime Language 2. The 23-song album is the only YSL debut since the record label released their first album in 2018, Slime Language. The Atlanta native and Hot 100 Billboard artist Young Thug, is the Founder and CEO of Young Stoner Life Records.

The record label, radio station, DLTR Radio, and entertainment company, 300 Entertainment, hosted a meet and greet located in Camp Creek on Thursday afternoon. The DTLR Villa store is located at 3614 Marketplace Blvd East Point, GA, and is close to a 20-minute drive from Georgia State University. The meet and greet started around 7:00 pm and was conducted throughout the evening.

YSL and Atlanta-based artists like Young Thug, Yak Gotti, Lil Keed, and Lil Duke showed appreciation by making an appearance. The event was hosted to promote the release of the album, but also to promote the deluxe version which can be listened to on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

Each artist took the time out to greet fans who purchased wristbands to the event. Wristbands were distributed to attendees throughout the night, and individuals had the opportunity to pose with the artists apart of the album.

Some fans brought artwork and others used their social media platforms to share a photo or video. Attendees also had the chance to purchase a Young Thug signed CD copy of Slime Language 2, which is an addition to the meet and greet package.