You don’t have to turn your passions into profit

At its birth, we did not create art with ideas such as profit or career in mind. Capitalism has duped us all into thinking that we must only put effort into passions from which we can eventually profit. Art is a healthy form of expression that is good for the mind. We need to abandon the notion that you have to monetize the things you love.

Humans created art to express emotion and thought in ways that words or physical action never could. It allows people with imagination to turn their thoughts into reality, or internally process feelings, events and trauma.

Art has existed for as long as man has existed and supersedes capitalism’s creation. Late-stage capitalism differs from early-stage capitalism because it is less beneficial for artists.

Late capitalism fosters oligopolies, allowing a small but powerful group of sellers to dominate the market. Oligopolies dispirit creative thought and encourage worker-bee-like behavior. Early capitalism was dependent on individual sellers and creativity. It’s a matter of who holds creative control over the product.

Some of the modern enforcers of this idea that everything must be profitable are known as “rise-and-grind” Twitter.

Essentially, from the time you wake up to the time you go to bed, money should be your main objective. It’s the mindset that you can’t truly be happy with what you’re doing unless you make money from it. This stigma is the trickle-down effect of late-stage capitalism.

Part of what makes the gears of such a wheel turn is the discouragement of hobbies and passions that cannot generate profit. The pressures of late capitalism have pushed people to feel that they must put all of their time and effort into creative passions to turn into a career. Otherwise, they must give them up.

Therefore, capitalism is antithetical to the idea of creating for pleasure, of “art for art’s sake.”

People feel like they have to go all in and be artists, but the artist’s lifestyle isn’t for everyone. Life is even more fast-paced and competitive than it was 20 years ago. Being an artist for profit is extremely demanding, and requires non-stop work. Up-and-coming artists are always creating content or working on branding.

Marketing, creating, posting, selling and shipping are all broad ideas in terms of what goes into being an artist. Work doesn’t just follow you home; it is your life. So for people who create to relieve tension, the idea of marketing their art defeats the purpose of making it. It’s never as simple as the comments on social media telling you to “just sell your art!”

Rise-and-grind is an unhealthy and unsustainable mentality. Humans cannot work nonstop without fun. That’s why we have hobbies. It’s also why we need to keep hobbies as hobbies, and not make everything about the hustle.

Ignore the pressure that’s calling for profit over passion and keep pursuing your hobbies and interests. Keep it simple, and don’t feel like your creativity is only as valuable financially.