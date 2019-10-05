Womenâ€™s Volleyball defeats South Alabama in four sets

Georgia Stateâ€™s womenâ€™s volleyball team defeated South Alabama Jaguars in four sets Friday night, winning 20-25, 28-26, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19. The victorey ended a three game losing streak and improved the teamâ€™s record to 5-9 on the season.Â

In set number one, the Jaguars took the win despite a comeback fight from the Panthers.Â Â

The second set went down to the wire. Sydney Stroud was a stand out in the set, making key kills at the right time. The Panthers held onto their lead but critical errors allowed the Jaguars to hang around and make a nerve-wracking comeback. Both teams kept getting in set points, but the Panthers ultimately pulled out the 28-26 win.Â

In set three, the Panthers followed up on their newfound momentum and claimed a 2 sets to 1 lead. Meisheia Griffinâ€™s four kills were the key to the Panthersâ€™ success. Despite having 13 kills, the Jaguars were unable to muster a comeback and dropped the all-important second set .Â

In set four, the gameâ€™s intensity continued to burn on. The Jaguars pulled out the 25-18 win, lead by Kelley Hartmanâ€™s 8 kills.Â

Set five was eerily similar to set two. The game kept going back and forth in set points, but the Panthers stood tallest and pulled out the 25-19 win, sealing the victory. Griffin finished the game with 16 kills. Madelyn Ott and Stroud also added 13 kills each.

The team takes on Troy Saturday night, in what will be another key conference matchup.