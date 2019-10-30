Womenâ€™s basketball falls 78-73 against Tuskegee in an exhibition match at the GSU Sports Arena

Georgia Stateâ€™s women’s basketball were defeated by the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 78-73, in what was an exhibition match at the GSU Sports Arena. Gene Hill and his Panthers squad had three of their six freshmen starting.Â

In the first quarter, the Golden Tigers started off on fire, with their first two baskets coming off of transition threes. Georgia State senior Shaquanda Miller-McCray got her team started. She had seven offensive rebounds and led the scoring with nine points.Â

In the second quarter, the Golden Tigers grew their lead, courtesy of seven three-pointers. The Panthers went into the halftime break trailing by a score of 50-24.Â

In the third quarter, freshman Taylor Henderson was on fire, as she hit multiple mid range shots to give the Panthers some momentum. The crowd got involved after Miller-McCray and Madison Ervin drained three-point shots on back-to-back possessions. At the end of the third, the Panthers trailed by 18, however.Â

In the fourth, the Panthers came as close as a four point deficit. Late in the quarter, Hillâ€™s team battled back. Moriah Taylor got a much needed three off Taylor Hendersonâ€™s assist, but the team was unable to make a big stop and the clock eventually struck zero.Â

Henderson led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points. Miller-McCray followed Henderson with 16 points of her own.

Up next for the team is a home matchup against the Toledo Rockets on Nov. 5 at the GSU Sports Arena.Â Â