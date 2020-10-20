Winners and losers from week five of NFL play

Fantasy football threw managers everywhere a curveball in week five as several top players underperformed. Aaron Rodgers, Mike Evans and many other stars put up less than five fantasy points, leaving some managers with questionable losses. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week five.

All scores below are in points per reception (PPR) format.

WINNERS

Derrick Henry, 40 points: Henry was the strong point of the Tennessee Titans offense in week five, rushing for a spectacular 212 yards and scoring twice. The Pro Bowl running back benefited from an offensive battle as the Titans outscored the Houston Texans 42-36. Henry benefits from a Titans offense that loves to run, but do not expect his monstrous numbers to remain consistent.Â

Julio Jones, 33 points: Jones looked like his usual self after returning from a hamstring injury that saw him miss some action in week four. The nine-year veteran found the endzone twice on Sunday, including a 40-yard touchdown on fourth down from a scrambling Matt Ryan. While Jones is always an injury concern, his high output proves his rank among the best.

Justin Jefferson 39 points: On paper, the Minnesota Vikings should have had an offensive masterclass against a struggling Atlanta Atlanta Falcons defense. Despite the Falcons proving just the opposite in a dominant 40-23 win, Jefferson was able to put up monster numbers.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Some garbage time receptions may have helped Jefferson pad his stats, but the rookie remains a striking fantasy prospect nonetheless.

LOSERS

Aaron Rodgers 3.8 points: Rodgers looked entirely out of sync against Tampa Bay in week 5, putting up a dismal 3 points. Expect a massive bounce back for Rodgers and the Packers in week 6.

Mike Evans, 2 points: The Tampa Bay offense was great in week five, but Evans only caught one pass for 10 yards. While Evans remains a top fantasy wideout, unpredictable injuries can hinder his game at times, and one has to assume his low target rate had something to do with injuries.

Alexander Mattison, 4 points: Mattison was filling in for the injured Dalvin Cook, and many expected him to have a field day against the Falcons defense. The opposite transpired, leaving the back with just 26 rushing yards on the day.