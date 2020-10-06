Winners and losers from an exciting week four of the 2020 Fantasy Football season

Week four of NFL action was simply superb. With all seven early Sunday afternoon games achieving high scores, fantasy players across the league went off. Here are the biggest fantasy winners and losers from week four.

This week, we have also decided to switch it up and provide each playerâ€™s score from points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.

WINNERS

George Kittle, 40 points in PPR: Catching 15 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown, Kittle reminded fantasy football leagues just how dominant he is. As one of the leagueâ€™s best tight ends, fantasy managers should look forward to continual production from Kittle in the coming weeks as the San Francisco 49ersâ€™ inexperienced quarterbacks will use the third-year tight end as a safety valve.

Joe Mixon, 42 points in PPR: If you think you are a fantasy expert, think again. Joe Mixon stunned absolutely everyone in week four, totaling 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. As rookie quarterback Joe Burrow emerges more each week, it is unlikely that Mixon will replicate his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, but his ceiling is undoubtedly high.

Odell Beckham Jr., 38 points in PPR: Beckham was a part of a rejuvenated Cleveland Browns offense that scored 49 points in week four. Scoring twice, including one rushing touchdown, Beckham showed that he is still a fantasy threat.

LOSERS:Â

DeAndre Hopkins, 11 points in PPR: Hopkins caught just seven passes for 41 yards in week four, ending his three-game-streak of 20-plus fantasy points. Look for Hopkins to bounce back in week five against a weak New York Jets defense.Â

Josh Jacobs, 10 points in PPR: The second-year Las Vegas Raiders running back saw little success against a strong Buffalo Bills defense, rushing for just 48 yards on 15 carries. Jacobs will need to improve in week five against a weak Kansas City Chiefs run defense.Â

Tyler Lockett, 5.9 points in PPR: After an incredible showing in week three, Lockett caught just two passes for 39 yards against the Miami Dolphins. Lockett should bounce back in week five as quarterback Russell Wilson continues to flourish in the Seattle Seahawks red-hot offense.