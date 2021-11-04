What’s Going On At Capitol Hill This Week

Congress has been very busy this past week. Here’s what happened at Capitol Hill this week!

January 6 court filings tell us what Trump is trying to keep secret:

An affidavit from the National Archives recently revealed what the Trump Administration attempted to seal under executive privilege. The 700 documents they released include handwritten memos from his Chief of Staff about January 6th, call logs of the then-President, former Vice President Mike Pence and White House visitor records.

This information would give Congress and the American people a better idea of what the administration knew about the insurrection that left five dead.

Alexandria Lames, a constitutional law expert, did not mince words regarding the filings. “At the risk of sounding like a schoolgirl, my only reaction is ‘Oooooooo trump you in trouble!” Lames said.

“Rarely do you see all three, [or even just] two branches, of government in agreement. [F]rom the type of documents listed, it only tells me that someone in that White House knew what was happening, and it was likely President Trump himself.”

Today might be the day:

On November 2, today, the day this very issue comes out, the House hopes to finally vote on two economic packages that Congress has stalled on for several weeks.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $1.75 trillion economic plan have been hard-line items for the Democratic Party. The failures of which might contribute to the staggeringly low approval rating for President Biden.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said the House would vote on both economic bills while campaigning for democratic candidate for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

“We’re gonna pass those two bills you have [heard] about. We’re gonna pass them. The vote has been called for Tuesday. We’re gonna take this vote, and we’re gonna pass them,” Clyburn said at the rally.

I suppose we will just have to wait and see if the democrats can get these legislative wins under their belt as we quickly approach the midterms.