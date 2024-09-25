What’s buzzing about comic cons and pop culture cons?

Cartoon lovers, pop culture enthusiasts and comic book collectors can all find common ground with comic conventions. Comic cons provide a wide range of opportunities for people to feel more connected to their fandom and the creators of their beloved entertainment franchise. Over the years, comic and pop culture cons have continued to grow in size and popularity.

What Draws People to Comic Cons and Pop Culture Cons?

Comic cons and pop culture cons provide an immersive experience for guests to be involved with their favorite movie, TV show, comic or game on a deeper level. According to the University of Central Florida, “[Comic and pop culture] conventions provide fans the opportunity to meet other people who share their interests, interact with favorite content creators, receive sneak peeks at upcoming content, and purchase merchandise.” These conventions also allow artists and storytellers to learn from the creators of their favorite franchises. They can ask questions and gain insights that will help them with their artistic endeavors and with their own journey in the entertainment industry. Comic cons and pop culture cons never fail to draw in a large number of people. Many people travel to different cities to attend these events. Atlanta hosts several comic and pop culture conventions that bring in a huge crowd annually.

DragonCon

DragonCon is a large pop culture convention that attracts a wide variety of fans from various genres and mediums. “DragonCon is the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the universe,” says DragonCon. The convention has many activities, including contests, workshops, events, art shows, awards and more. A few events from 2024’s convention included the art show, the animation/anime costuming contest and mad makeup mashup. DragonCon also brings in featured guests who have made their mark in the art and entertainment industry. Featured guests include voice actors, best-selling authors, producers, comedians and artists. There are also several ways to get involved, as a volunteer, performer, vendor and guest. Next year’s DragonCon will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2025.

MomoCon

MomoCon is a 4-day “geek culture convention” that brings together fans of anime, comics, gaming and animation. There is so much to do at MomoCon for all types of fans. There are gaming events, contests, panelists, speakers, karaoke, workshops and parties. According to the MomoCon website, “MomoCon brings together fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics, Video Games and Tabletop Games.” Fans at MomoCon celebrate their passion by cosplaying, browsing the huge exhibitor’s hall and meeting the creatives behind their franchises. There are also many ways to get involved, with volunteering, sponsorships, workshops, content creation and more. Registration is currently open for MomoCon 2025. The convention will be from May 22 to May 25, 2025.

Atlanta Comic Convention

The Atlanta Comic Convention is “the fan friendliest show in the South,” according to its website. The convention is celebrating 30 years of bringing fans, artists and creators together. A few of their dealers that will be at the convention include Action Figure Plus, Heroes and Dragons, Titan Books and Comics, Comic City and TNT Comics. Their upcoming convention will be on Sept. 29, 2024.