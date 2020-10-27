What are the best and worst cases for the Hawks next season?

The Atlanta Hawks are officially in playoffs-or-bust territory headed into the 2020 season. After two-straight seasons of rebuilding, the young Atlanta Hawks believe they are ready to take the next leap next season. Longtime Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun agreed that the Hawks are ready to take the next step after two seasons.

“Two seasons is enough to get your feet wet,” Rathbun said. “We all want to see this team take the next step next season.”

After a disappointing 20-win season in 2019, the Hawks have their work cut out for them to make the playoffs. Trae Young and John Collins pair well with veteran Clint Capela to provide much-needed experience. With this in mind, here are the best and worst-case scenarios for the Hawks next season.

Hawks players understand they need to take that next step into the playoffs. They have the talent to do so and small forward Kevin Huerter has his sights set on returning to the postseason.

“I think we’re finally allowed to say it publicly,” Huerter said. “I know Lloyd has said it, but our whole focus as a team is making the playoffs.”

Worst-Case Scenario: Hawks finish win 20 wins and Lloyd Pierce is fired.

Another 20-win season would be a significant setback for the franchise and could cost Lloyd Pierce his job.

In this case, Young and Collins continue to put up great numbers offensively, but the defense still struggles. The addition of Capela, who the Hawks acquired during last season’s trade deadline, will continue to work through injuries and mesh with the young Hawks.

Another 20-win season might prove to be a setback in Atlanta, retaining their young core in the future. Young became more vocal last season about reaching the playoffs next season.

Another poor season could potentially sour relations between the young phenom and team, which has reportedly been tense at times. Both Young and Collins expect max contracts after their rookie deals expire, but will negotiations stall with another season without the playoffs?

Ultimately, the head coach will be the scapegoat of any low season, and Pierce will be no different in such a scenario. Barring injuries, it would be hard to justify keeping Pierce if the Hawks find themselves in the lottery once again.

Best-Case Scenario: Hawks make playoffs as seventh seed; Young becomes a legit MVP candidate, and Collins becomes first-time All-Star.

The stars would have to align perfectly for this scenario, but it is not far-fetched for the Hawks. The playoff appearance heavily depends on the Hawks nailing their draft-night decisions and making smart offseason signings.

Looking at the eastern conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are the top-3 for most people. The seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets won just 35 games, definitely attainable for the Hawks. Especially if the Hawks’ role players like Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish breakout, a seventh seed is definitely doable.