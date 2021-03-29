Wesley Acuff, new-look Hawks Talon GC for 2021 NBA 2K League season

The NBA 2K League season is upon us, and Hawks Talon Gaming is seeking success behind hungry third-year head coach Wesley Acuff and a veteran-led roster.

Acuff and his team selected Ceez (Caesar Martinez) at 11, Fakiee (Thomas Batts) at 14 and Swann (Michael Swanegan) at 48.

Ceez expressed excitement when asked about joining his new squad in Atlanta.

“Being drafted by the Hawks Talon GC was the best feeling ever,” Ceez said. “The moment when 2 Chainz said my name was a heart-dropping moment. There was adrenaline rushing all through my body, and I couldn’t sit down because I was pacing around my whole house.”

Ceez, a dynamic scorer, could complement BP’s MVP-caliber play well on the offensive end. He is known for scoring in bunches consistently on a nightly basis.

The addition of Fakiee allows the Hawks Talon to land a premier power forward who can do it on both ends. Some consider him a steal, and Acuff and his team hope they secured just that.

Swann adds a lockdown defender for the team, who could lock down the perimeter and make life for opposing offenses difficult.

A task that could take some time for the revamped team is chemistry building. For Hawks Talon to improve upon last year’s record, the team must be in sync and ready to battle against their rivals and the league. However, retaining BP, Lee and Kel could help the process with the newcomers’ transitions.

“We brought back our core group of guys who played with us last year,” Acuff said. ”It puts us in a seat to keep building towards the future.”

BP, who ranked in the top-15 for points and assists last season, will be the focal point for the offense, but for this team to get to the postseason, BP will also need to continue to possess leadership.

“BP played really well, but I know he expects more from himself. He’s a volume scorer who can score in bunches,” Acuff said. “I am looking for him to create opportunities for his teammates that can get us a win.”

Hawks Talon has put together a well-rounded roster that looks poised to rebound from last season and put the league on watch. The addition of the draft picks alongside the core veterans from last season should bode well in speeding up the bonding and chemistry before the season begins.

Hawks Talon has everything they need for a great season with restrictions being lifted and the possibility of players interacting more than just through Zoom calls.

“I am looking forward to the season starting and getting back out there and competing,” Acuff said.